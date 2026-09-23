Reserve Bank lifts rates 25 basis points, citing inflation risk

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The South African Reserve Bank raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% on Wednesday, citing upside risks to inflation stemming mainly from higher fuel prices as the war between the US and Iran disrupts global oil supply.

Announcing the decision, which will come into effect on Friday, governor Lesetja Kganyago said the bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which he chairs, had raised its near-term forecasts for inflation and only expected it to return to the 3% target towards the end of 2027.

“Petrol is rising again, from moderating between June and August … Headline inflation will likely be above 5% later this year and early next year before slowing as the fuel shock recedes,” Kganyago told a media conference.

He said the decision to raise rates was unanimous among the six MPC members. It means the prime rate (the rate at which commercial banks lend to consumers) will also go up by 25 basis points to 10.75%.

Kganyago made the announcement a few hours after data from Stats SA showed that consumer inflation ticked up slightly to 4.4% in August, driven mainly by housing and utilities as well as transport costs. The Bank has, however, previously made clear it is not swayed by current inflation data, preferring to focus on the longer-term outlook.

Still, the latest inflation uptick after a sharp retreat to 4.3% in July from June’s 5%, does signal a resumption of cost pressures linked to the turmoil in global oil markets.

The latest rate call follows a report by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) last week, commissioned by the Reserve Bank, which showed that inflation expectations moderated in the third quarter of 2026 despite a backdrop of continued geopolitical tension in the Middle East, which has disrupted oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

On average, expectations among analysts, businesspeople and trade union officials for headline consumer inflation in 2026 were unchanged at 4.4%, but eased to 4% from 4.2% for 2027 and to 3.8% from 3.9% for 2028, the survey showed.

Household forecasts declined sharply, with 12-month expectations falling to 4.9% — their lowest level in nearly five years — from 6%.

“Based on the latest survey from the BER, expectations have eased slightly after rising in the previous quarter. That said, they remain high, with longer-run expectations about 4% rather than our 3% target,” Kganyago said on Wednesday.

“We are also cognisant that the survey was conducted before the recent fuel price increases. In this context, we note that market-based measures of expectations have picked up lately after moderating earlier in the quarter.”

The governor said that while a few months ago it had seemed the fuel price shock might be unwinding, it had now intensified, prompting other monetary policymakers, including the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the US Federal Reserve, to hike rates.

“We have taken a measured approach to rate setting in conditions of high uncertainty, but we remain focused on our price stability mandate. It is crucial that inflation reverts to 3% as the current shock fades, and we take responsibility for delivering that outcome,” Kganyago said.

The rate increase comes even as Stats SA reported earlier this month that the economy contracted 0.2% in the second quarter of the year, backing the argument to keep rates on hold and offer some relief to consumers.

Kganyago acknowledged that the global shocks were “clearly hurting our economy” but said the MPC still expected a rebound during the second half of the year, with annual GDP growth for 2026 protected at 1.2%.

“We continue to project growth of around 2% over the medium term. This is based on global conditions stabilising and domestic reforms delivering a better business environment. Our assessment is that growth risks are skewed to the downside,” he added.

Business Day