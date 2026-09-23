WATCH | Probe into RTI officer Timothy Simpson’s fiery death in car

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Police at the scene where Road Traffic Inspectorate officer Timothy Simpson burnt to death in his state car while on patrol on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday night.

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KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma has ordered a probe into the fire that claimed the life of a Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officer on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Duma said Timothy Simpson, who was a “hero, hard worker and patriotic RTI” officer, died tragically when he burned to death inside his state vehicle while on duty along the N2 freeway in Park Rynie.

“We have assigned a team from RTI to work with a highly specialised team from the police as part of an investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of our hero, a hard worker and a patriotic RTI officer from Park Rynie, Timothy Simpson,” he said.

“The car was entirely engulfed in flames around 8pm last night. A specialised team has been working flat out and combing through the forensic and mechanical evidence to uncover what triggered the fire.”

He said a team was sent to meet Simpson’s family late last night as a sign of respect for the officer who was respected for his discipline and dedication.

Duma is expected to meet Simpson’s family on Wednesday.

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