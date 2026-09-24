Mapisa-Nqakula trial: court hears of Ndhlovu-HR salary challenge

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The names of retired SANDF deputy surgeon-general Maj-Gen Noel Ndhlovu and his wife Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu were raised during the cross examination of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in the Gauteng high court on Wednesday. Picture:

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The Gauteng high court in Pretoria has heard how retired deputy surgeon-general Maj-Gen Noel Ndhlovu asked the SA National Defence Force in 2017 to halt salary deductions imposed on seven senior military healthcare officers, including himself, because of administrative failures within human resources.

The details of the request emerged on Wednesday during the cross-examination of former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is facing 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019.

Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes, R2.1m of which was reportedly paid in cash, from SANDF logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who is the state’s key witness, is married to Ndhlovu.

Prosecutor Emile van der Merwe presented a letter to the court, highlighting the steps Ndhlovu took to address the healthcare offices’ salary issue.

In the letter, dated February 2017, Ndhlovu informed the chief of the SANDF of the imminent financial ruin facing members of the SA Military Health Service due to systemic failures in the department’s HR systems.

He noted that seven senior members faced monthly salary deductions ranging from R2,552 to R16,577 to recover alleged overpayments. The HR division claimed these excessive payments had occurred because the officers had been misclassified as clinical managers rather than medical managers during the transition of healthcare professionals to occupational-specific dispensation posts in 2010.

In his letter, Ndhlovu emphasised that numerous engagements with the surgeon-general and chief of HR had yielded no results. At least two affected members lodged formal grievances and elevated the matter to the military ombud. The court also heard that scheduled meetings to discuss the issue were repeatedly cancelled or ignored by HR leadership.

The court also heard that the letter was discussed in a meeting attended by Mapisa-Nqakula and former SANDF chief Gen Solly Shoke, who allegedly took exception to its contents.

When questioned about the letter, Mapisa-Nqakula testified that it was actually the council of defence, which she chaired, that had reacted poorly to it. She stated that the letter was unwelcome, despite not reading it herself.

Van der Merwe reminded Mapisa-Nqakula of her prior testimony regarding a meeting with Shoke and President Cyril Ramaphosa concerning Ndhlovu’s promotion, during which Shoke had opposed promoting him to surgeon-general.

Van der Merwe suggested that Mapisa-Nqakula realised it would be an uphill battle to convince Shoke to promote Ndhlovu, after Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu approached her about the matter, especially given that Shoke’s contract was being extended at the time.

Mapisa-Nqakula denied this account, stating that no such meeting with the president took place. She testified that she was not involved in the appointment or promotion process for service members, explaining that her role was limited to receiving reports before the president made final decisions. She added that she did not advise the president on appointments.

Mapisa-Nqakula also refuted allegations that she had demanded a R2m payment from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure her husband’s promotion, asserting that Ndhlovu was “not appointable” due to conduct concerns and security-clearance issues.

Ndhlovu was placed on precautionary suspension in October 2020 amid a legal dispute and investigation involving his wife’s departmental contracts. His suspension was lifted in 2024, but he was passed over for the top leadership role until his official retirement from the SANDF in August 2025.

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