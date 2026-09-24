‘Violence against women is not our heritage,’ says Ramaphosa

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President Cyril Ramaphosa says 'there is no culture worthy of the name that diminishes the dignity of women'.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the abuse, rape and killing of women a national shame, warning violence against women cannot be passed on as part of South Africa’s heritage.

Speaking at the National Heritage Day celebration at Bongolethu Sports Stadium in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, on Thursday, Ramaphosa said women should be able to walk the streets at any time without fearing for their safety.

He said the country’s heritage should not only be understood through its languages, traditions, food and customs, but also through the values South Africans want to leave for future generations.

“The abuse, rape and killing of women is not our heritage,” Ramaphosa said. “There is no culture worthy of the name that diminishes the dignity of women.”

The suffering experienced by women in South Africa had become a national shame, he said. “The women of South Africa have the right to walk the streets of their country at any hour without fear.”

Ramaphosa’s comments come as the country continues to grapple with gender-based violence (GBV) and the killings of women, including the deaths of nine women whose bodies were discovered in and around Ekurhuleni in recent months.

Violence against women will not be part of the inheritance we leave to the next generation — Ramaphosa

He said he would address the nation in the coming days on steps being taken by the government to confront GBV and provide an update on investigations into the killings of the women in and around Ekurhuleni.

“Violence against women will not be part of the inheritance we leave to the next generation,” he said.

Ramaphosa linked the safety of women to the broader question of what kind of country South Africans are building. He said freedom is experienced differently by people depending on their circumstances. A man, he said, could walk the streets without fear, while a woman might constantly have to consider whether she would be safe.

“If we want to strengthen the ties that bind us, we must close these distances between the lives of our people,” he said.

Ramaphosa said creating a safer country is part of giving meaning to the freedom South Africans inherited in 1994. The country’s challenges today include unemployment, GBV, corruption and alcohol and drug abuse. These problems should be tackled collectively, he said, in the same way South Africans had united against apartheid.

He said the South Africa that should be built is one where people have work and dignity, where the government serves its people and where women are safe. The values of unity, ubuntu and human dignity should guide the country as it confronts these challenges.

“Let us choose unity. Let us choose ubuntu. Let us choose the pursuit of human dignity.”

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