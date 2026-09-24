Woman arrested after R200k property auction ‘scam’ in North West

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North West police have warned the public to be wary when responding to property auction advertisements. Stock photo:

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A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a property auction scam in which a woman was allegedly defrauded of more than R200,000.

Rebotile Ankie Mohlolo appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Tuesday after her arrest by the North West commercial crime investigation nit.

Police said the complainant responded to an advertisement for the auction of a house in Randlespark. After making contact using the number provided in the advertisement, she was allegedly sent documents to complete and was told she could purchase the property. She was then allegedly instructed to pay a R23,000 deposit.

She was later given an invoice for the remaining amount, which included attorney’s fees, bringing the total amount to more than R200,000. The complainant allegedly made the payments as instructed.

She was told the property would be registered in her name within about 10 days. However, after the 10-day period had passed, she was unable to reach the people she had been dealing with.

Potential buyers must verify the legitimacy of auctioneers and estate agents, and the payment details provided to them, before handing over any money — Lt-Gen Arthur Peter Adams, North West police commissioner

Police said she went to the premises of the claimed law firm or estate agency and discovered the offices did not exist.

The people occupying the premises said they had no knowledge of the company. That is when she realised she had fallen victim to alleged fraud.

Mohlolo was arrested on Tuesday and charged with fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. She was granted R4,000 bail and the case was postponed to October 20.

Police are working to trace and arrest a second suspect

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Arthur Peter Adams warned members of the public to be careful when responding to property auction advertisements.

“Potential buyers must verify the legitimacy of auctioneers and estate agents, and the payment details provided to them, before handing over any money,” he said.

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