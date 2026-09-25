Are young South Africans abandoning tradition or giving it a new life?

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For 82-year-old Johanna Mokwena, some traditions were once simply part of everyday life.

Growing up in Modimolle in Limpopo, she remembers a time when young people were taught to respect family customs and understand their place within the community.

“Things have changed a lot. When I was young, you knew how to behave around older people. You greeted older people properly and you listened when they spoke,” she said.

While she believes some traditions are slowly disappearing, she understands that young people are living differently.

“Young people have jobs, they live in cities and they are exposed to many different things. What worries me is when they forget where they come from completely.”

But for Zandile Cobongela, living in Johannesburg has not influenced her to stop practising her traditions.

“I still speak to my ancestors wherever I am. With snuff, white candle and water, I kneel down behind my apartment door room and speak,” she said.

Keeping a culture alive does not necessarily mean doing everything exactly as previous generations did, she said.

“I believe in my culture, but some things have to change. We cannot live exactly like people did 50 or 100 years ago. At least we move with the times as well,” Cobongela said.

Cobongela said social media could be used to reconnect young people with traditions.

“Sometimes TikTok and other social media platforms actually teach us things our grandparents know. You see young people talking about traditional clothing, ceremonies and African languages.”

Musician and cultural advocate Mbuso Khoza is concerned about how modernity is affecting traditional cultures.

“We are no longer even at a cultural stage. We are at a meta-culture where the cultures that we used to practise are slowly fading out,” Khoza said.

He described the current culture as a fusion between Western influences and what South Africans believe their own identity to be.

“We are now fusing the West and what we think we are,” he said.

Khoza believes South Africans need to go back to the history behind their customs so as to better understand why certain practices existed in the first place.

“We really need to go to the history as to why did we have to do a particular thing,” he said.

He used umkhehlo and umemulo as examples, saying the meaning behind some traditional practices could become lost when they are turned into large and expensive events.

Umkhehlo is a traditional Zulu pre-wedding ceremony that takes place after lobola (bride price) has been paid.

Umemulo is a traditional Zulu coming-of-age ceremony that celebrates a young woman’s transition into adulthood and her readiness for marriage.

“Today, we go out of our way and we spend a lot of money on umkhehlo and umemulo. We don’t understand why socially or sociologically we have to do that,” he said.

Khoza said communities needed to ask whether their customs were still serving the purpose for which they were created.

“As a black nation, we need to study what works for us in terms of evolution. We need to ask ourselves, have we evolved enough in order to even think at that level?

“Social media and the modern age have really damaged the practice of our culture,” Khoza said.

According to Khoza, social media has changed the way people engage with culture because some feel the need to publicly prove their cultural identity.

“Social media has taken away the sacredness of our culture because I need to be seen that I am a cultural person or I am deep.

“If you want to get likes, you need to show maybe the killing of the goat. You have to show maybe the preparation of umemulo when it was something sacred and had particular spiritual and sociological reasons,” he said.

Khoza said traditions should provide people with an understanding of where they come from rather than preventing them from moving forward.

“We need a balance for me in terms of understanding why we are here as humans and our bodies as temporary synthesis, our heritages and traditions as means to make understanding of being here,” he said.

He believes the next generation should learn from the experiences and practices of those who came before them, rather than simply copying them.

“The next generation can never sit down here and think about ancestors. But it should be learning from what they have done with a view to move forward.”

Faith Nchabeleng said when she got married the elderly women gave her a lot of advice on how to behave as a married woman, some of which she did not practise.

“I am a young woman, I am still in my 30s. I cannot be kneeling down to give my husband food every time and not look in his eyes when he speaks to me,” she said.

Nchabeleng said she does follow some of the advice to respect her in-laws and her husband. However, she will not endure any form of mistreatment.

“Sometimes elders tell you to endure anything and work to fix your marriage just to keep it. But if I am abused or unhappy, I will leave the marriage for my own peace.”

Her advice to young people is to first think about their mental health and wellbeing before focusing on any cultural practices.

For young people such as Aubrey Mavuso, connection in today’s world may look different from the one their grandparents had.

He says he sees tradition from how his father conducts family events and communicates with ancestors through the burning of a sacred incense, also called impepho.

“Our traditional practice is what defines us.”

He said tradition is found in a combination of the new and old ways, particularly in languages, clothing, ceremonies, music and family practices.

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