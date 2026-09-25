‘Eskom 2.0’ to be implemented as Mteto Nyati stays on as chair for three more years

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Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom is entering a new era, “Eskom 2.0”, as South Africa moves beyond load-shedding and prepares for a more competitive electricity market.

On Friday, Ramokgopa said the utility could no longer operate as the vertically integrated monopoly it has been for more than a century, as reforms bring new players into electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

“Now we must transition. We have reached a point of inflation,” he said.

The next phase would be more complex than simply keeping the lights on, he said, warning that Eskom had to ensure electricity was reliable and affordable.

“We are now entering the most treacherous phase of this transition. This is going to be the most complex phase, the most difficult phase.”

Ramokgopa said Eskom 2.0 must support economic growth, industrialisation and wider access to electricity while reducing costs for households and businesses.

“The cost of electricity matters to households, businesses and the country’s industrial competitiveness.”

There would be no reliance on repeated government bailouts or sustained double-digit electricity tariff increases.

“The shareholder expects a financially sustainable Eskom that can fulfil its obligations without treating repeated fiscal support or sustained double-digit increases as its business model.”

Ramokgopa said Eskom also needed to tackle inefficiencies, electricity theft, technical losses, maintenance backlogs and revenue leakage.

Municipal debt was a major threat, with municipalities owing Eskom about R450bn.

“If we don’t address the municipal debt problem, we have done our projections going into the future at the current rate of growth.”

Ramokgopa said Eskom remained central to South Africa’s economic recovery and industrialisation, despite the entry of new electricity market players.

“Eskom is indispensable to our industrialisation agenda,” he said.

Eskom 2.0 should ultimately give South Africans confidence that the state-owned utility has a sustainable future in the changing electricity market.

The government is working to ensure poor households receive the free basic electricity intended for them, he said, noting that about R21bn a year was allocated for free basic electricity.

The government is considering ways of getting the support directly to indigent households, rather than relying solely on municipalities to distribute it.

The minister’s comments come as Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati’s tenure is set to continue in the role for another three years.

Eskom has been making slow but commendable progress in the right direction, and they have an ambition of achieving a clean audit, he said.

“We are saying to the board that this should be the immediate ambition of Nyati. The cabinet considered what the previous board achieved and what the current board is doing. So, if it isn’t broken, why fix it? The cabinet has decided that Nyati is best suited to continue on that journey.”

Nyati, who accepted the task, said the board would meet in October for three days to come up with a plan to execute what they have been tasked with.

“We came out with a generation recovery plan, which was a two-year plan that saw us getting rid of load-shedding. We see ourselves coming up with something like that for Eskom 2.0; a five-year plan on how you can measure us and how well we are executing.”

Sowetan