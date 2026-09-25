How blackouts, tight budgets and betting are reshaping township life and the cost of coping

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The 2026 Township CX Report shows how customer buying is being influenced by power failures and water outages. Picture:

For township households, the regular grocery shopping trip is increasingly beginning long before anyone reaches the till.

It starts with a more basic calculation. Will the electricity stay on long enough to keep the milk cold? Is there water to cook with? And, with money tight, what can be left out of the basket this month?

This is the finding of new research into township consumer behaviour which shows just how deeply financial, electricity and water supply pressures are reshaping what people buy, where they shop and how they try to make ends meet.

The 2026 Township Customer Experience Report, released this week by digital agency Rogerwilco in partnership with Field & Insights Africa, found that 79% of township residents experience electricity outages at least once a month, while 55% face monthly water interruptions.

Almost 40% said they now buy fewer fresh or refrigerated foods because they cannot rely on the power supply.

The study, based on a national survey of 1,600 township residents, describes this as the “cost of coping”. It’s the practical and emotional toll of keeping a household running amid unreliable infrastructure, shrinking budgets and financial uncertainty.

“For years we’ve measured customer experience from the moment someone enters a store, opens an app or interacts with a brand,” said Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco and lead author of the report.

“This year’s report shows that the biggest influences on consumer behaviour often happen long before that.”

The result is a grocery basket being rebuilt around affordability, flexibility and the ability to make food last.

About 60% of respondents said they were buying more chicken, while more than half were buying less red meat. Milk, maize meal, fruit and vegetables were also among the products seeing increased purchasing.

Cold drinks and sandwich items, meanwhile, were being cut back. And affordability was cited by 54% as the biggest factor in brand choice, narrowly ahead of quality at 53%.

Mervyn Abrahams of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group said affordability of groceries was a huge factor and advised brands to be creative in their bundle offerings by keeping in mind considerations such as combining related items such as the ingredients for a single pot of food.

His sentiments were echoed by research lead Shana Abrahams, who noted how grocery baskets were changing under pressure.

“Brands should not assume that township consumers are not loyal; they’re the most loyal. And brands that drive combo offerings correctly will draw loyalty when they offer, for example, some meat, cabbage and rice and promote things like stew nights. They need to offer things that relate to the market,” she said.

Store loyalty is also becoming increasingly conditional. About 44% of respondents had switched stores in the past year because prices had become too high, while 38% said they wait for specials or bundle deals before doing their main shop.

Other findings show 41% switching retailers for better promotions and another 41% choosing stores closer to home or work.

For brands hoping to win township consumers, the message is that being visible is not necessarily enough.

While 91% of respondents believe brands should play some role when government services fail, 46% said brands currently make little real difference to their daily lives.

The report says consumers are looking for practical help — cheaper everyday products, reliable availability, smaller pack sizes, support for local businesses and digital services that reduce costs.

“Too often we ask why people switch brands or change the way they shop, when the better question is what happened before they even left home,” said Mtati.

“Once you understand those pressures, their decisions stop looking irrational and start making perfect sense.”

Financial pressure is also showing up in the ways households save, with online gambling a growing activity.

Township residents have already adapted to a world of constant uncertainty, disruptions and unreliable basic services. — Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco

About 34% of respondents belong to a stokvel, which remains a trusted and disciplined way of saving, often for major annual expenses. But half of those surveyed said they had gambled or placed a bet in the past 12 months.

The report describes online gambling as a “very different kind of financial coping mechanism”, highlighting the growing pressure on households.

Speaking at the report launch, stokvel expert Palesa Lengolo said, “What this tells us is that people under financial pressure make quick decisions, and that online gambling and betting need to be brought into financial literacy. We should be teaching people how to address financial pressures responsibly rather than seeing gambling as a way to get forward faster.”

Digital life, meanwhile, is highly active but increasingly shaped by the cost of data. Two-thirds of respondents said they are online throughout the day, yet more than a third said high data costs regularly prevent them from engaging with brands online.

That has made low-data communication particularly valuable. WhatsApp promotions make online engagement easier for 49% of respondents, while 44% said simple, low-data messages helped.

The 2026 Township CX Report lays out the customer research findings in numbers. (Rogerwilco)

AI is also beginning to enter township consumer life, with 28% saying they had used tools such as ChatGPT to find new brands or products during the past year.

The report’s findings suggest that township consumers are not simply spending less, they are becoming more deliberate about how they spend, what risks they take and which brands they support.

“Township residents have already adapted to a world of constant uncertainty, disruptions and unreliable basic services,” said Mtati.

“The real question is whether brands are adapting just as quickly.”

The organisations that earn lasting relevance, he said, would not necessarily be those with the biggest budgets or loudest campaigns, but those that understood the pressures shaping everyday decisions and found practical ways to reduce the cost of coping.