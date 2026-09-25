I’m ashamed of what we men are doing to women: Ramaphosa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

August 20, 2026.President Cyril Ramaphosa during the launch of Phase3 of the Government Business Partnership, an economic partnership aimed at driving reforms, boosting investment and creating jobs held at Summer Place in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Story audio is generated using AI

A national shame.

This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) incidents currently sweeping the country, including the murders of women whose naked bodies were recently found on the streets of Ekurhuleni.

Speaking during Heritage Day celebration on Thursday in the Western Cape, Ramaphosa used a significant part of his speech to condemn the rape, abuse and killing of women.

His condemnation come as police continue to deploy maximum resources to investigate a series of murders involving women whose bodies were found in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

“The pain and suffering that women of South Africa have been put through stand out as a national shame. I am ashamed of what we men are doing to the women of SA,” Ramaphosa said.

He said women must be able to walk the streets of SA at any hour without fear. Walking the streets safely is women’s heritage, and men must ensure that it happens that way, Ramaphosa urged.

“Their (women’s) heritage is that they must live in the safe space, they must be able to walk around without any fear that they will be attacked, raped or killed.”

Ramaphosa also declared that violence against women will not be part of the inheritance for future generation.

He said in the coming days, he will address the nation about the steps that government is taking to confront GBV and give an update on the investigations into the killing of women in Ekurhuleni.

The names of those who were discovered in Ekurhuleni and positively identified are: Mjobo Nomfesane, Busisiwe Mahlangu, Itumeleng Kekana, Gracious Nkomo, Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo and Dineo Motapane.

Outside his reference of Ekurhuleni murders, another GBV case that has shocked the nation is that of suspended national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Sibiya is accused of sexually grooming a 16-year-old girl between July and August and also raping an 18-year-old teenager. It is alleged that Sibiya plied the teenager with alcohol before raping her while she had passed out.

Advocacy groups welcomed the president’s sentiments that GBV and femicide cannot be “our heritage”.

According to Lentswe Laka Foundation founder Bridget Ramokone, the president was correct to say GBVF is a national shame.

“We cannot have another Heritage Day with the same speech and the same statistics,” she said.

During his address at the G20 Summit in November 2025, Ramaphosa classified GBVF as a national crisis.

Acccording to Ramokone, the classification of GBVF as a national crisis was a critical step in dealing with the scourge. She said it elevated GBVF to a national priority, improved public awareness, and led to important legislative reforms. However, on the ground the impact remains limited, she said.

”Survivors still struggle to get protection orders enforced, shelters remain full and under-funded, Thuthuzela Care Centres are under-resourced, and conviction rates remain unacceptably low."

She said words must be translated into funded action, calling on government to fully fund the National Strategic Plan, shelters and grassroots organisations working on the frontline.

She also called for reforms across the justice system, including better SAPS training and accountability in handling GBV cases, as well as faster court processes.

The economic empowerment of women must be prioritised, said Ramokone, arguing that financial dependence can leave women trapped in abusive homes.

On the other hand, #NotInMyName International spokesperson Boitumelo Thage said while the organisation welcomes the president’s commitment to address the nation on the steps government is taking to tackle GBVF in the coming days, there should be a state of emergency approach to the crisis.

The organisation called for specialised, fully resourced sexual offences courts, consequence management for police officers who fail to act on domestic violence complaints, and community mobilisation that goes beyond awareness campaigns to address violence in homes where it has become normalised.

Sowetan