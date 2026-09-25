Life behind bars for man who raped and impregnated daughter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The matter was reported to the police and the victim disclosed that her biological father was responsible. Stock photo:

Story audio is generated using AI

A 41-year-old man who raped his 14-year-old daughter, resulting in a pregnancy and a child confirmed by DNA to be his, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

This sentence was handed down by the Hartswater regional court in Northern Cape this week after the accused was convicted on one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The court found that the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and rejected the accused’s version of events. To protect the daughter’s privacy and dignity, the identity of the accused cannot be disclosed.

The incident took place on October 7 2021, when the accused invited his children to his home to celebrate his birthday.

During the early hours of the next morning, the victim and her younger siblings were sleeping in the same bed as the accused.

“Evidence presented before the court revealed that after the younger siblings had left the room, the accused prevented the victim from leaving the bed. He then undressed her, sexually assaulted her, and proceeded to rape her,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

The victim testified that she cried out for help, but the loud music playing in the room prevented anyone from hearing her.

After the incident, the accused threatened the victim and warned her not to disclose the abuse, telling her he would kill members of her maternal family if she reported what had happened.

Senokoatsane said the victim was silent about the abuse for several months.

“The offences only came to light after she gave birth to a child in July 2022.”

The victim went into labour at home and gave birth with the assistance of her 18-year-old cousin. The victim and her cousin were subsequently taken to hospital.

“As the victim was a minor, medical personnel questioned her about the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy and the identity of the child’s father. The matter was reported to the police, whereupon the victim disclosed that her biological father was responsible,” Senokoatsane said.

DNA testing was subsequently conducted and the results confirmed that the accused was the biological father of the child.

During the trial, the accused denied the allegations and claimed that the matter had been fabricated because members of his wife’s family allegedly disliked him.

“However, he was unable to provide any explanation for the DNA evidence linking him to the child.”

The court rejected his version and found him guilty on both counts.

TimesLIVE