Only one theft case reported after Joburg marathon despite claims about 100 victims — SAPS

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The social media post, reportedly shared by one of the participants, alleged that about 100 people were targeted and had their cellphones stolen during a marathon in Johannesburg. Picture:

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Gauteng police say only one person has reported a theft after a marathon in Johannesburg despite a social media post alleging about 100 participants had their cellphones stolen during the event.

“The management of the police in the Johannesburg district has noted a social media post circulating in relation to a marathon held in Johannesburg Central on Thursday,” SAPS said.

The social media post, reportedly shared by one of the participants, alleged that about 100 people were targeted and had their cellphones stolen during the event.

Police said, however, that only one person had formally reported a theft after the event.

“Gauteng police can confirm that, following the event, only one person came forward and reported a theft. According to the case reported, the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft are currently under investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage.

“Anyone who may have been a victim of theft during the event, or who has information that could assist with the investigation, is encouraged to approach their nearest police station and provide the relevant details,” SAPS said.

“The public is also cautioned against sharing unverified information about incidents, as this may create unnecessary alarm and confusion.”

SAPS said information shared publicly should, as far as possible, be based on verified facts.

Police reiterated that reporting alleged crimes was necessary to ensure incidents were properly recorded and investigated.

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