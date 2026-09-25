POLL | What do you think should be showcased more when celebrating SA heritage?

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Participants dressed in colourful traditional attire take part in the Africa Day cultural parade from King Dinuzulu Park to the Durban Playhouse in Durban. Picture:

Every September, Heritage Month invites South Africans to pause and reflect on the rich cultural tapestry, shared histories and diverse communities that form the heart of the Rainbow Nation.

While Heritage Day serves as an annual national celebration, the ways people connect with their roots vary widely across the country. From oral storytelling handed down through generations to vibrant street arts and communal feasts, our heritage manifests in many meaningful forms.

To explore what resonates most with the public, we are asking readers to weigh in on which aspect of our national identity deserves a bigger spotlight during these celebrations.

Respondents can choose between honouring indigenous languages and traditions, elevating traditional food and cuisine, showcasing local music, dance and art, or spotlighting historic sites and foundational stories.

Each element plays an essential role in defining who we are, yet every South African holds a unique perspective on which cultural pillar needs greater preservation and visibility today.