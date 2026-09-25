Runners raise concern about cellphone thefts during Absa Run Your City race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of the Absa Run Your City runners reported that their cellphones were stolen during the Johannesburg 10km race. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Some runners who took part in the Absa Run Your City event in Johannesburg on Thursday have raised concern about alleged cellphone thefts during the race, with some saying they witnessed people trying to steal from participants.

The concern emerged on social media after claims that a large number of runners had their cellphones stolen during the event on Thursday.

However, Gauteng police said only one person had formally reported a theft after the event. Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said the circumstances surrounding the reported theft were still being investigated and no arrests had been made.

“The management of the police in the Johannesburg district has noted a social media post circulating in relation to a marathon held in Johannesburg Central,” Sibeko said.

“In the post, one of the participants alleges that about 100 people were targeted and that their cellphones were stolen during the event.”

Police urged anyone who was a victim of theft or who had information that could assist the investigation to report it at their nearest police station.

The bag clearly stated ‘wear me in front’. There were also three big trucks where you could leave your bag and get a tag so you could run without a bag, and most people ignored it. What more could have been done with a huge number of people? What did the runners also do to safeguard their belongings? — ,Phathutshedzo Mushavhela, runner

Among the runners who spoke about their experiences was Cynthia Pinky Gasela, who said she believed someone had tried to steal from her in Braamfontein.

“One of them tried that stunt at Braamfontein. He was trying to do a smash and grab, but my pouch was too tight in my hands. He failed,” she said.

Other runners questioned whether participants had done enough to protect their belongings during the race.

One runner is the spokesperson in the Johannesburg mayoral office, Khathutshelo Mulaudzi, whose phone was allegedly stolen from her bag. She said her bag was cut while she was running, and she is unsure exactly where along the route the theft occurred and that she was not the only victim.

“It was a great run, but criminals posing as runners targeted us. I opened a case at the police station with more than 100 other people whose phones were stolen. What should have been a day of celebration has ended with hundreds of victims reporting the same crime,” said Mulaudzi.

Another runner, Phathutshedzo Mushavhela, said runners had been advised to wear their bags in front of them. “The bag clearly stated ‘wear me in front’. There were also three big trucks where you could leave your bag and get a tag so you could run without a bag, and most people ignored it,” Mushavhela said.

“What more could have been done with a huge number of people? What did the runners also do to safeguard their belongings?”

Lebogang Moshi also pointed to the instructions given to participants. “But they told you to wear your bag in front of you. Even the bag says so,” Moshi said.

Anyone who may have been a victim of theft during the event, or who has information, is encouraged to approach their nearest police station and provide the relevant details — Capt Tintswalo Sibeko, police spokesperson

Runner “Aus’tshedi” said she will not participate in the running marathons anymore after her phone was stolen. “I only ran for 4km because I realised my phone was stolen,” she wrote.

Another runner, Magezi Silas Xivuri, said he noticed people taking part without race numbers. “I saw a lot of guys joining the race without race numbers, and it shows they did not even register to run, and their goal was to steal from registered runners,” he alleged.

Police have urged people not to share unverified information about the alleged thefts, saying this could create unnecessary alarm and confusion. “Anyone who may have been a victim of theft during the event, or who has information, is encouraged to approach their nearest police station and provide the relevant details,” Sibeko said.

Organisers of the Absa Run Your City Joburg 10km have confirmed that two bag-slashing incidents were formally reported during Thursday’s race. One was reported in the Batch D starting area and another at Water Point 2. SAPS case numbers were issued for both incidents.

The organisers said SAPS confirmed that no additional bag-slashing incidents had been reported, adding that their records did not support social media claims that more than 100 runners were affected.

They said runners had been encouraged to use the secure tog bag facility and reminded through race-day announcements to wear their bags in front.

“Any incident affecting one of our runners is one incident too many,” said event director Dezroy Poole.

TimesLIVE