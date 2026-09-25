Suspect linked to fatal ambush of policemen killed in police shootout

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Crime intelligence members Capt Louis Nel and Sgt Mandla Khuzwayo were killed when gunmen opened fire on them in April. File picture:

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A suspect linked to the deaths of two SAPS crime intelligence officers who were ambushed by gunmen in Mount Edgecombe in April died in a shootout with police on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a special task force member was wounded during the operation.

In April Sgt Mandla Khuzwayo and Capt Louis Nel were travelling in an unmarked state vehicle when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

They drove for several kilometres on Flanders Drive in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu-Natal, to escape the group of at least five men armed with high-calibre guns, who fired at them before it ended tragically.

When the police officers’ Toyota Hilux came to a stop at a slight curve in the road, the armed suspects are understood to have fired rounds into the windscreen.

Nel died at the wheel, while Khuzwayo, who was critically wounded, was airlifted to hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

KZN acting deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Anthony Gopaul said the suspects — at least two men in the front and about three, carrying rifles, in the back of a bakkie — gave chase to the crime intelligence members, who were undercover.

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