Winifred Mandela precinct launches African-inspired 'diamond walk'

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Winifred Mandela precinct, formerly known as Nicolway Shopping Centre, is planning an African-inspired “diamond walk” runway featuring high-end designers, with Gert-Johan Coetzee among the first to open a boutique there.

The move comes as demand grows for a more exclusive retail experience among shoppers in Bryanston and surrounding affluent suburbs.

The precinct is positioning itself to tap into that catchment by bringing high-end fashion closer to a customer base accustomed to premium retail but in a more intimate, community-orientated setting than a super-regional mall.

“The idea was also influenced by the opportunity to create a distinctive fashion destination rather than replicate the traditional luxury-retail model. African designers are producing world-class fashion, but many do not have sufficient representation in established premium shopping environments,” said precinct centre manager Tshepo Monnamoroe.

The premium neighbourhood shopping centre was acquired by Akani Properties in 2022. Monnamoroe said the African-inspired diamond walk concept had evolved from what the precinct was seeing among its existing customers.

“The clientele frequenting our restaurants and selected stores has increasingly expressed an interest in more premium boutiques and distinctive African brands and designers. This presented an opportunity to explore a more curated retail experience that showcases established and emerging African talent while creating a destination that feels relevant, intimate and accessible to our local community,” he said.

African designers are producing world-class fashion, but many do not have sufficient representation in established premium shopping environments — Tshepo Monnamoroe, precinct centre manager

Monnamoroe said the precinct’s African design vision was aimed at bringing established and emerging brands into the same retail mix while ensuring the offering remained commercially viable for its customer base.

Coetzee’s boutique is an early anchor for that vision, as the precinct seeks to deepen its premium fashion and design mix. The CEO, Vicky Visagie, told Business Day that the precinct’s customer base was already accustomed to international luxury, with many shoppers travelling abroad and familiar with high-end products.

The opportunity, he said, was to position a South African luxury house within the same market.

“It allows us to bring the full Gert-Johan Coetzee brand together under one roof — from ready-to-wear, fragrances and accessories to leather goods and limited-edition pieces, alongside private appointments and the service that comes with each category,” he said.

He said the luxury market was moving beyond the product itself, with greater emphasis on local relevance, the in-store experience, craftsmanship and the story behind the brand.

He said some of the trends emerging in the African luxury market reflected a more sophisticated consumer, rather than simply an increase in luxury spending.

Drawing on global research and customer data, he said luxury shoppers were placing greater emphasis on what they bought than simply the name attached to it. Quality ranked highest at 80%, followed by comfort at 74% and style at 64%, while brand name ranked lower at 56%.

“We constantly compare international consumer behaviour with what we are seeing among our own customers,” he said.

The shift suggested that a famous name alone was no longer enough, with consumers placing greater value on quality, craftsmanship, relevance and the emotional connection to a product.

“For African luxury brands, that creates an opportunity to compete on creativity and craftsmanship while understanding the cultural context of the customer,” he said.

Visagie noted that the momentum in African luxury fashion was being driven by a combination of economic growth, greater international exposure and growing confidence in African design.

African consumers are globally connected and increasingly confident in wearing and supporting designers from the continent, he said.

“For many years, African fashion looked to the West for recognition. That dynamic is shifting, with global markets increasingly looking to Africa for creativity, culture and new ideas,” he said.

Business Day