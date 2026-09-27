11 killed, nine injured in KwaZulu-Natal N2 crash after maskandi festival

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Eleven people were killed in horrific N2 crash in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture:

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Eleven people were killed and nine others seriously injured when a minibus taxi and a truck collided head-on on the N2 near Mtubatuba in the early hours of Sunday.

The crash happened at about 4am in the Nkodibe area near Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said.

According to the premier’s office, the minibus taxi was carrying maskandi music lovers returning to their homes in Mtubatuba and Big Five Hlabisa after attending a maskandi festival hosted by artist Sgwebo in Melmoth, Mthonjaneni.

The taxi caught fire after the collision, with nine of the 11 victims burnt beyond recognition.

Nine other people sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The truck was reportedly travelling towards the uMfolozi sugar mill at the time of the crash.

Ntuli conveyed his condolences to the families, relatives and friends of those killed.

“This is a devastating tragedy that has robbed 11 families of their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this extremely painful time,” he said.

“Losing so many lives in a single road crash is heartbreaking, particularly when people were simply returning home after attending a cultural and musical event.”

Ntuli also wished those injured a speedy recovery and thanked emergency services, law enforcement officers and community members who responded to the scene.

He urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly during the early hours of the morning when fatigue can affect a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.

The premier also called on motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol and for public transport operators to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

Mtubatuba mayor Mxolisi Mthethwa has been at the scene since the early hours of Sunday, assisting with the emergency response.

Authorities are working to identify the deceased and support their families.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are still being established.

TimesLIVE