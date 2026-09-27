Gauteng government calls for urgent action after 17 killed in Carletonville tavern shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The shooting at Dora’s Tavern on Hector Peterson Street, Extension 3, Wedela, left 17 people dead and 15 others wounded. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The Gauteng government has called on law enforcement agencies to urgently mobilise all available resources to identify, arrest and bring to justice those responsible for a deadly shooting at a tavern in Wedela, Carletonville, on Saturday night.

The shooting at Dora’s Tavern on Hector Peterson Street, Extension 3, left 17 people dead and 15 others wounded.

The SAPS has launched a major investigation, with a national crime scene investigation (CSI) task team processing the scene.

The provincial government welcomed the mobilisation of SAPS personnel and other emergency and law enforcement roleplayers, including acting West Rand district commissioner Brig Happy Xaba and Gauteng emergency medical services (EMS) teams who responded to the scene.

TimesLIVE reported that the shooting happened at about 9.30pm when a group of about eight armed men entered the premises and opened fire on patrons inside and outside the tavern.

Five people — four men and one woman — were killed outside, while 12 people — nine men and three women — were killed inside the tavern. Gauteng EMS confirmed 17 fatalities at the scene.

Police said a further 15 victims sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals in Carletonville and Leratong for treatment.

The suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. They allegedly searched patrons and took an undisclosed number of cellphones before fleeing in two unidentified vehicles.

Two vehicles were also reportedly set alight.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by this senseless loss of life. There can be no justification for such an attack on innocent people. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and everyone affected by this horrific incident,” Lesufi said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive and identities of the perpetrators, are under investigation.

We are deeply shocked and saddened by this senseless loss of life. There can be no justification for such an attack on innocent people. — Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi

The provincial government urged anyone with information that could assist investigators to come forward and co-operate with police.

It also appealed to the public to avoid speculation and the circulation of unverified information or graphic material about the shooting, particularly on social media, saying this could cause further trauma to affected families and potentially compromise the investigation.

The government said it would work with SAPS, the West Rand district municipality, the City of Merafong and other stakeholders to support the affected community and ensure psychosocial and other support services are made available.

TimesLIVE