Manhunt for eight suspects after 17 killed, 15 wounded in West Rand tavern shooting

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Seventeen people were shot dead, and 15 were wounded in Wedela tavern shooting. File picture:

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Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for eight unidentified armed men after 17 people were killed and 15 others wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Extension 3, Wedela, on the West Rand.

The incident happened at about 9.30pm on Saturday night.

According to police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko, patrons were drinking inside and outside the tavern when the suspects arrived and opened fire on those outside.

The suspects then entered the tavern and continued shooting at patrons inside.

Police said the suspects were armed with AK47 rifles and pistols. They allegedly searched some patrons and took their cellphones before fleeing the scene in two unidentified vehicles.

Two vehicles were also set alight during the incident.

A total of 17 people: 13 men and four women were fatally shot. Emergency medical services declared all 17 dead at the scene.

Fifteen other people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to medical facilities for treatment.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Sibeko said police have mobilised a team of detectives and specialised units to trace and arrest the suspects.

Police have opened 17 counts of murder, 15 counts of attempted murder and two counts of malicious damage to property.

No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE