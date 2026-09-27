Suspect arrested in Limpopo over murder of woman found dead at Thembisa cemetery

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A suspect has been arrested after a woman's body was found at an Ekurhuleni cemetery. File picture:

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Gauteng police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found at Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the deceased, Ntombifuthu Nxumalo, was found naked with serious head injuries in the Vusimusi section of the cemetery.

According to Muridili, stones were found around her body, raising the possibility that she may have been stoned. No visible stab wounds were found at the scene.

Muridili said preliminary investigations indicated that Nxumalo had been drinking at a local tavern with a female acquaintance before leaving the premises with an unidentified man.

Residents living near the cemetery allegedly told investigators they heard a woman screaming and pleading for her life at about 11pm.

Investigators traced the suspect to an address in Thembisa before establishing that he had travelled to Limpopo.

A joint team comprising crime intelligence in the Ekurhuleni district, Thembisa South detectives and the investigations psychology services proceeded to Mohlabaneng village in Limpopo, where they requested assistance from SAPS Bolobedu.

“The suspect was found asleep in his room and was arrested,” Muridili said.

The Gauteng police commissioner commended the multidisciplinary team for the swift response and investigative work that led to the arrest.

The arrest comes as police investigate a series of cases involving women whose bodies have been found in Ekurhuleni.

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