23-year-old Thembisa woman shot and killed on way to work

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A woman was killed in Thembisa on her way to work on Monday. Stock photo:

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Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder and robbery following the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in Thembisa on Monday morning at about 5.45am.

According to police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, the woman was on her way to work when she was shot and killed during an alleged robbery. Her belongings were taken during the incident.

“The deceased has been identified; however, her family is yet to be formally notified. Preliminary investigations have not established any link between this incident and the recent cases involving the bodies of women found in Ekurhuleni,” Muridili said.

No one has been arrested yet and the police are following up on leads.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact their local police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or send tip-offs via the MySAPS app.

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