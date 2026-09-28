South Africa

Cassper Nyovest slammed for Rick Ross condemnation amid abuse allegations

Social media users accuse Cassper of selective activism as past support for Chris Brown resurfaces

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Rapper Cassper Nyovest hits back at social media trolls. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Cassper Nyovest is facing backlash after denouncing American rapper Rick Ross over domestic violence allegations.

Rick Ross’s ex-girlfriend, model Jazzma Kendrick, posted images on her social media showing a bruised face and swollen lip with the caption, “The day Rick busted my lip, and the day I left”, alleging that Ross physically assaulted her during their relationship.

After many on social media rallied behind her, Cassper took to his timeline saying, “Rick Ross just lost a fan in me. I can’t rock with nighas who beat women. That’s low vibrational and dumb nigga activities.”

“Beating a woman is never ever the way. No matter what the story is. I can’t rock with that. Well, that’s me personally,” he wrote in another X post.

While some of his supporters commended the Gusheshe hitmaker for taking a stand against gender-based violence, others accused him of being selective with his activism.

X Post by Cassper Nyovest

One social media user pulled up Cassper’s previous posts supporting American R&B star Chris Brown — who has a long documented history of domestic violence and assault charges — for his show at the FNB Stadium.

Despite the backlash, Cassper said he would continue using his social media and voice at his discretion.

“Indaba, you guys think I give a flying mosquito what y’all say to me, and I come here for jokes. Almal van julle, you don’t move nun in my environment. Ima live the very same way before and after your tweet. Nonke!” Cassper wrote.

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