Cassper Nyovest slammed for Rick Ross condemnation amid abuse allegations

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Cassper Nyovest is facing backlash after denouncing American rapper Rick Ross over domestic violence allegations.

Rick Ross’s ex-girlfriend, model Jazzma Kendrick, posted images on her social media showing a bruised face and swollen lip with the caption, “The day Rick busted my lip, and the day I left”, alleging that Ross physically assaulted her during their relationship.

After many on social media rallied behind her, Cassper took to his timeline saying, “Rick Ross just lost a fan in me. I can’t rock with nighas who beat women. That’s low vibrational and dumb nigga activities.”

“Beating a woman is never ever the way. No matter what the story is. I can’t rock with that. Well, that’s me personally,” he wrote in another X post.

While some of his supporters commended the Gusheshe hitmaker for taking a stand against gender-based violence, others accused him of being selective with his activism.

X Post by Cassper Nyovest

One social media user pulled up Cassper’s previous posts supporting American R&B star Chris Brown — who has a long documented history of domestic violence and assault charges — for his show at the FNB Stadium.

Despite the backlash, Cassper said he would continue using his social media and voice at his discretion.

“Indaba, you guys think I give a flying mosquito what y’all say to me, and I come here for jokes. Almal van julle, you don’t move nun in my environment. Ima live the very same way before and after your tweet. Nonke!” Cassper wrote.

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