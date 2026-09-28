‘Have patience’: Ramaphosa weighs up Fannie Masemola’s reinstatement

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the public to wait for his decision about Fannie Masemola's possible reinstatment. File picture:

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President Cyril Ramaphosa says the reinstatement of suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola remains under consideration after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew criminal charges against him.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in South Africa’s 150th anniversary celebrations at the Alberton Civic Centre in Gauteng, Ramaphosa urged the public to wait for a decision.

“The NPA’s decision has been noted, and the matter is under consideration. Have the patience to wait for an outcome,” Ramaphosa said.

His comments come after four charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) against Masemola were formally withdrawn in the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

The charges related to Masemola’s alleged responsibilities as the accounting officer in connection with the controversial South African Police Service (SAPS) health-care tender awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District, a company owned by Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

The broader procurement has previously been reported as being worth about R360m, while the contract at the centre of the criminal proceedings was valued by the NPA at about R228m.

If the president calls me tomorrow, I’ll be at the office [and] energetic to go back — Gen Fannie Masemola, national police commissioner

Masemola had faced four PFMA charges after investigators alleged irregularities in the procurement process.

The NPA announced earlier this month that national director of public prosecutions advocate Andy Mothibi had reviewed the evidence gathered by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) as well as reports from a case assessment panel and independent senior counsel.

Mothibi subsequently concluded there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution against Masemola on the PFMA charges and instructed that they be withdrawn.

“Enrolling a case for prosecution where evidence is not sufficient to sustain a successful prosecution is not in the public interest,” said Mothibi.

The NPA said Mothibi would report the matter to the Idac judge and make the case assessment panel report available for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the prosecution team’s assessment of the evidence, the enrolment of the case and the application of the law.

Ramaphosa placed Masemola on suspension after criminal charges were brought against him in connection with the tender.

The withdrawal of the charges, however, does not automatically lift Masemola’s suspension. Ramaphosa must make a separate decision before he can return to his position as national police commissioner.

Speaking after his court appearance and the formal withdrawal of the charges, Masemola described the past five months as painful and said he was ready to return to work.

“If the president calls me tomorrow, I’ll be at the office [and] energetic to go back,” Masemola said.

While Masemola’s PFMA charges have been withdrawn, the broader criminal case relating to the Medicare24 contract continues against other accused.

The NPA has said those accused face corruption charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of the R228m contract to Medicare24 Tshwane District.

TimesLIVE