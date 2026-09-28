Limpopo cop ‘kills man and rapes 14-year-old’ before taking own life

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Limpopo police have opened murder, rape and inquest dockets after an officer killed a motorist during a road rage incident and then raped a minor before taking his own life. File photo.

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A Limpopo police sergeant allegedly shot dead a 32-year-old man after a road rage incident and then raped a 14-year-old girl before using his service firearm to take his own life.

Police in Tubatse, Sekhukhune district, have opened murder and rape cases, along with an inquest, after the incidents on Sunday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the officer was stationed at Mecklenburg SAPS.

“Police in Tubatse, under Sekhukhune district, have opened cases of murder and rape, as well as an inquest, after a 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a police sergeant stationed at Mecklenburg SAPS,” Ledwaba said.

“The officer later allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl before fatally shooting himself at his residence in Ga-Mashamothane, Sekhukhune district, on Sunday.”

According to preliminary information, police were called to a shooting in Ga-Mashamothane at about 3.30pm.

Police officers are entrusted with firearms and are expected to uphold and enforce the law. Where a member is alleged to have acted contrary to the law, the circumstances must be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate processes must follow — Lt-Gen Jan Scheepers, Limpopo police commissioner

“Members responded and found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services certified him dead at the scene,” Ledwaba said.

The shooting was allegedly preceded by a dispute between the officer and the victim. “It is alleged that the incident occurred after the victim and the police sergeant encountered each other while driving along a narrow road. A dispute reportedly ensued between the two men before the police officer allegedly shot the victim with his service firearm and left the scene.”

The sergeant then allegedly drove to his home with a 14-year-old girl who had been accompanying him. According to preliminary information, the girl was allegedly raped at the residence.

“It is further alleged that shortly afterwards, the suspect took his service firearm and fatally shot himself.”

Ledwaba said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate was notified due to an officer allegedly using a service firearm in fatal shootings and that it would handle further investigations.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Jan Scheepers condemned the incident and said police officers are expected to uphold the law.

“Police officers are entrusted with firearms and are expected to uphold and enforce the law. Where a member is alleged to have acted contrary to the law, the circumstances must be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate processes must follow,” he said.

“We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and assure the affected minor that she will receive the necessary support.”

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incidents are continuing.

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