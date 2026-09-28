Mapisa-Nqakula denies soliciting R2m bribe for SANDF promotion

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Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has disputed the authenticity of WhatsApp conversations in which SANDF logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu discussed the promotion of her husband, retired deputy surgeon general Noel Ndhlovu.

These are not messages between myself and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu... Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu didn’t send me this message. I dispute this conversation — Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, a key state witness, previously testified that Mapisa-Nqakula demanded a R2m bribe to secure her husband’s promotion to surgeon general of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu stated she refused to pay, believing her husband was fully qualified and should be appointed on merit.

During proceedings, the state presented WhatsApp exchanges in which Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu allegedly told Mapisa-Nqakula that her husband was deeply concerned about a document extending the term of then-surgeon general Lt-Gen Aubrey Sedibe.

Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly replied: “Ngumhlola nje lowo. Ngekhe gogo” (That’s shocking, it’s not possible”), adding that she had also received the document and noting, “It’ll get slippery”. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu responded: “We trust in you my elder.”

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She is accused of soliciting R4.5m in bribes, R2.1m of which was allegedly paid in cash by Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and retain government contracts.

Testifying in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, Mapisa-Nqakula denied ever having the exchange with Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, arguing that the phrasing was inconsistent with how she speaks.

“These are not messages between myself and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. “There are messages contained that are not from me or her. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu didn’t send me this message. I dispute this conversation... There are many chats with Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu that had nothing to do with myself and her.”

Mapisa-Nqakula stated she had no idea where the messages originated. Emphasising that the conversation never took place, she added that no one else, including her husband, children, or friends, had access to her phone. However, when asked if she could provide her own record of their WhatsApp history, she admitted she did not have one.

State prosecutor Emile van der Merwe pressed Mapisa-Nqakula to admit to demanding the R2m bribe. Mapisa-Nqakula firmly denied the allegation, maintaining she never asked Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu for money.

Van der Merwe further asserted that Mapisa-Nqakula possessed the authority to ensure Ndhlovu’s promotion. Mapisa-Nqakula rejected this, insisting she had no influence over the appointment of SANDF officials.

“There’s no such thing. Even Ndhlovu and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu know that,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. “I’ve never asked for money from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. I can’t stand before court and put together lies about someone. To sit and plan lies about Ndhlovu is not possible.”

Mapisa-Nqakula had previously testified that Ndhlovu was passed over for the surgeon general position because he lacked the necessary security clearance due to ongoing investigations, faced conduct concerns, and was not automatically entitled to the top role simply by serving as deputy.

When van der Merwe asked how she knew the reasons behind the decision if she was not involved in the appointment process, Mapisa-Nqakula explained that she learned of them during discussions with the Council on Defence (COD), which she chaired alongside other high-ranking officials. She noted that she also learned of Ndhlovu’s suspension during those meetings.

She reiterated that she played no oversight role, offered no recommendations and held no sway in candidate selection.

“The minister’s responsibility is to make sure the department functions,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. “As to who gets appointed by the president, that is not your place.”

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