‘One is better than none’: Amri, 7, regains sight days after starting cancer treatment

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Seven-year-old Amri Abrahams’ family thought the severe swelling that appeared after a tooth extraction would eventually subside. Instead, it grew worse and was followed by a frightening new symptom: blurred vision.

His family sought help at several health-care facilities as they searched for answers. According to the Western Cape department of health and wellness, they were initially told the swelling could be caused by cysts, while subsequent scans suggested a blood clot.

But further investigations at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital revealed something far more serious.

The mass was a tumour.

A biopsy confirmed that Amri had Stage 4 Burkitt B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

For his parents, the diagnosis was devastating.

His father, Yusuf Abrahams, said they felt helpless watching their son endure the ordeal.

“As parents, our hearts felt so heavy because we couldn’t do anything to make things better. The trauma Amri had to experience was so much, and not knowing what was coming next made it even harder,” he said.

But amid the uncertainty came a moment of hope.

Just one week after starting treatment, Amri regained sight in his left eye.

“Daddy, one is better than none,” he told his father.

Amri’s case highlights how childhood cancer can initially present with symptoms that appear to have little connection to the disease.

Parents know their children best. If a child just doesn’t look well or something feels different, trust that instinct and keep seeking help until you have answers. — Estella van Vuuren, professional nurse

As Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is observed, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital and Groote Schuur Hospital are urging parents and caregivers to pay attention to persistent or unexplained symptoms in children.

These can include swelling, persistent pain or vomiting, headaches, fatigue, vision changes, unexplained fever, bruising and weight loss.

New research using Global Burden of Disease 2023 data underscores the scale of the challenge on the continent.

The study, published in The Lancet Oncology, estimates that Africa recorded about 104,000 new cancer cases among children and adolescents aged up to 19 in 2023, as well as 54,700 deaths.

Africa accounted for an estimated 27.7% of childhood cancer cases globally but 38% of childhood cancer deaths.

Estella van Vuuren, a professional nurse in the Paediatric Oncology Unit at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, said childhood cancer was relatively rare but could often be successfully treated, particularly when detected early.

“Childhood cancer is relatively rare, but it is often curable if diagnosed early. Awareness helps parents and caregivers seek medical help sooner, which directly improves a child’s chance of successful treatment,” she said.

Health-care professionals are encouraging parents and caregivers to familiarise themselves with the Saint Siluan Early Warning Signs, known as SEEK.

Warning signs include eye changes such as a white spot, a new squint, sudden blindness or a bulging eye; unexplained lumps or swelling; persistent fever, weight loss, easy bruising or unusual fatigue; bone, joint or back pain; and neurological symptoms including persistent headaches, vomiting, difficulty walking or balance changes.

Many of these symptoms can also be caused by common childhood illnesses, making persistence or worsening symptoms particularly important to watch.

“Parents know their children best,” Van Vuuren said. “If a child just doesn’t look well or something feels different, trust that instinct and keep seeking help until you have answers.”

Dr Thurandrie Naiker, a specialist clinical oncologist at Groote Schuur Hospital, said treating childhood cancer was about more than survival.

“As clinicians, our goal is not simply to help children survive cancer. It is to help them survive well, preserving their development, education, relationships, independence and quality of life wherever possible.”

Naiker said families should seek medical attention when children experience persistent or unusual symptoms, including unexplained fever, bruising, headaches, vision changes, fatigue, bone pain or unexplained weight loss.

“These symptoms are usually caused by conditions other than cancer, but if something is persistent, unusual, or worsening, it should be assessed.”

For families, however, a childhood cancer diagnosis can mean long hospital stays, invasive procedures, financial pressure and months of uncertainty.

Amri continues his treatment supported by his family and health-care team.

And the seven-year-old’s response after regaining sight in one eye has stayed with his father: “Daddy, one is better than none.”