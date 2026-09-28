POLL | Should Ramaphosa consider deploying the army to fight violent crime in Ekurhuleni?

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The body of a woman was recently found with stab wounds in Villa Liza. Picture:

As the number of women’s bodies found in Ekurhuleni keeps increasing, there is widespread outrage and renewed calls for extraordinary government intervention.

While fear mounts, residents and civil society groups are intensely debating whether the scale of the violence warrants military support alongside law enforcement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing growing pressure to protect vulnerable communities.

While proponents argue deploying the South African National Defence Force is essential to restore order in high-risk zones, critics maintain military deployment offers only a short-term patch and fails to tackle the core intelligence and operational gaps within the South African Police Service.

TimesLIVE