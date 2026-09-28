Thembisa woman was killed by someone known to her, says her family

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28/09/2026 The crime scene where the body of the deceased Boitumelo Gift, was found in Temong, Thembisa. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

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The family of the 23-year-old woman from Thembisa who was shot and killed on Monday morning while going to work believes she was killed by someone known to her.

The woman, who has been identified as Boitumelo Gift Mashita, was shot at Temong section, Mapungubwe Street, in Thembisa at about 5.45am.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police have launched a manhunt for the suspect/s behind the murder and robbery of the woman, whose belongings were also taken, but her family say police should not look further than her inner circle.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mashita’s uncle, Motlatsi Khoza, said the family suspected that someone close to her could be behind her murder as she was attacked close to her home.

Mashita’s sister, Yeolanda Sithole, said the person they suspect to be behind her sister’s murder had allegedly threatened to kill her in the past.

Sithole described her sister as a quiet person who did not often speak about her feelings.

“She liked jokes. She liked laughing. When we were sitting separately, she’s the one who would bring us together.”

Khoza described his niece as a bubbly, hardworking, and respected young woman who was the breadwinner in the family, and that they were shattered by her death.

He said the family went to confront the person they suspect to be behind the murder of their loved one.

“We went to the suspect’s place as well, but he was not there. He is nowhere to be found, and he took his belongings as well. We suspect that he did it.”

Police said preliminary investigations had not established any link between Mashita’s death and recent cases involving the bodies of women found in Ekurhuleni.

“No one has been arrested yet, and the police are following up on leads,” she said.

Jeannete Khoza, the aunt of Boitumelo Gift Mashita, at the crime scene in Temong, Thembisa. Picture:

Her aunt, Jeanette Khoza, said the family was devastated by her death and that she was going to be missed dearly.

“I am so devastated. I am hurt. This news shattered us. She was a kind and bubbly person. I am going to miss her,” Khoza said.

“She is leaving behind her five-year-old son. I don’t know what we are going to tell the boy,” Khoza said.

TimesLIVE