Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption trial continues

Former defence minister back in the dock

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Former speaker of the National Assembly and former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula returns to the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria for her corruption trial on Monday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

23-year-old Thembisa woman shot and killed on way to work

2

West Rand tavern shooting death toll rises to 18

3

US support for Afrikaner autonomy can stoke racial rift, Mbeki Foundation warns

4

GONTSE MADUMO | We call them monsters, but who taught them to be one?

5

BLAST FROM THE PAST | Boks wallop the Wallabies at Newlands

Related Articles