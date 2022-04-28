Advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case arrested in court

Thobane had told the court that they have been receiving strange phone calls since Magdalene Moonsamy, the lawyer who had a watching brief for Kelly Khumalo, was asked to excuse herself from the court as the trial got under way.

This was because there was a possibility that Khumalo could be called to testify in the trial.

As he was led to the holding cells, Teffo was asked by journalists whether he knew what he was being arrested for. He replied that he did not know but added that police minister Bheki Cele wanted him off the case and accused the police officers who yanked him away from the media of intimidation.

Teffo questioned the timing of his arrest, saying the warrant was dated January this year but he was being arrested only now.

In the Meyiwa trial, he is representing four of five men who have charged with the footballer's murder.

Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus in October 2014 at the home of his girlfriend, Khumalo.

Khumalo's mother, sister, her sister's boyfriend, two of Meyiwa's friends and Khumalo's two children were present during the shooting. They claimed Meyiwa was killed in a botched robbery.

The five accused have pleaded not guilty.