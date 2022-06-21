×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Are children under 5 getting vaccinated?

21 June 2022 - 07:00
US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has approved vaccinations for children who are five years and younger.
US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has approved vaccinations for children who are five years and younger.
Image: 123RF/Katarzyna Białasiewicz

The US has approved Covid-19 vaccination for children who are five years and younger.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended the vaccinations and administration of booster shots for children as young as six months to five years after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for this age group. 

The FDA announced it had amended the emergency use authorisation (EUA) of the Moderna vaccine to include its use in individuals in this cohort.

The vaccine had been authorised for use in adults from 18 years of age and older.

Similarly, it amended the EUA for the Pfizer vaccine for children aged six months to four years. It was previously authorised for use in children who are five years and older. 

The eligible cohort will receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine which is administered in two doses, one month apart. The Pfizer vaccine is administered in three doses, in which the initial two doses are administered three weeks apart followed by a third dose administered at least eight weeks after the second dose in the youngest cohort.

FDA commissioner Robert M. Califf said the vaccines will prevent cases of severe illness and hospitalisation in case of infection with Covid-19. 

“Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to six months of age.  As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of Covid-19, such as hospitalisation and death.”

In SA, the health department administers vaccines to people who are 12 years and older. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Should public health measures be scrapped now the fifth wave has passed?

Government's decision to not lift all health restrictions has been a hot topic, with many calling for the Covid-19 measures to be abolished.
News
1 day ago

Do I have flu or Covid-19?

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder to determine if you've come down with flu or have the coronavirus.
News
6 days ago

How do I know if I have Covid-19 or early onset of measles?

Measles has many similar symptoms to Covid-19 before a patient develops the rash often associated with the disease.
News
1 week ago

I am over 50 and can get a booster shot, but will it help?

The health department said this was part of efforts by government to achieve population immunity and protect vulnerable groups, especially those ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...