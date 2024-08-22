Courier employee shot in botched robbery

A medical helicopter was sent to Mandeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal after a courier employee was shot in a botched robbery on Thursday.
Dragon Protection Services owner Manhar Parshotam said a courier van came under fire near the Mandeni toll gate by an armed gang of four suspects. They shot one employee in the chest.
“Our members [accompanying the van] retaliated and one suspect was confirmed to be shot as well but was taken away by his accomplices.”
Parshotam said a helicopter would transport the wounded man to hospital.
Roads in the vicinity are closed as police investigate the crime scene.
*This story has been updated to correct the previous reference to a cash-in-transit robbery.
