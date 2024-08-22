South Africa

Courier employee shot in botched robbery

22 August 2024 - 08:35 By TIMESLIVE
A courier company employee and an armed robber were shot in Mandeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Thursday
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

A medical helicopter was sent to Mandeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal after a courier employee was shot in a botched robbery on Thursday.

Dragon Protection Services owner Manhar Parshotam said a courier van came under fire near the Mandeni toll gate by an armed gang of four suspects. They shot one employee in the chest.

“Our members [accompanying the van] retaliated and one suspect was confirmed to be shot as well but was taken away by his accomplices.”

Parshotam said a helicopter would transport the wounded man to hospital.

Roads in the vicinity are closed as police investigate the crime scene.

*This story has been updated to correct the previous reference to a cash-in-transit robbery.

TimesLIVE

