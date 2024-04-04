Curro says all pupils in 'black child cashier video' played all roles

The selection of images that were posted at a Curro primary school pupils' career day event, allegedly depicting racial stereotypes, did not accurately portray the extent of the educational experience and joyful play by all the children participating.
Curro made this statement on Thursday after its investigation of a social media post at the weekend which showed a black child posing as a cashier while white children were posing as veterinarians and professionals.
“At the time we immediately apologised for the post which was removed. We announced that we would investigate to fully understand the circumstances and to take steps to ensure the regrettable incident is not repeated in future.”
Curro said its investigation established that the images of the children were part of an excursion by learners at a Curro school in the Western Cape.
They originated from a visit to an activity centre in which the children all had an opportunity to play different workplace roles, including a cashier, a veterinarian and a banker.
Curro said the images were used with the consent of parents and the relevant school community did not take offence at the posting on its community page.
“The mother of the child depicted as a cashier has confirmed to Curro that her child was not stereotyped in any way during the session and had an opportunity to play all the roles.
“The mother said her daughter’s teacher had also shared pictures with her in which she could see the fun her daughter was having. Her daughter had specifically enjoyed the role of cashier, she said.
“The mother is unhappy that the public interpretation of the picture of her daughter is out of context and is being used divisively.”
Curro said the selection of the images in the social media post did not accurately portray the extent of the educational experience by all the children participating.
“This led to public criticism and created a public perception which is not in line with Curro’s commitment to diversity and nonracialism and to our promise that every child matters.”
Curro said it was reviewing all social media practices, policies and guidelines.
“We have engaged external and independent experts to conduct the review and hold workshops and training sessions for our social media team.”
Curro said it was conducting an awareness and sensitivity campaign about social media for senior and mid-level leaders at its schools.
TimesLIVE
Curro says all pupils in 'black child cashier video' played all roles
Mother of girl depicted says she was not stereotyped and enjoyed the exercise
Image: screenshot
The selection of images that were posted at a Curro primary school pupils' career day event, allegedly depicting racial stereotypes, did not accurately portray the extent of the educational experience and joyful play by all the children participating.
Curro made this statement on Thursday after its investigation of a social media post at the weekend which showed a black child posing as a cashier while white children were posing as veterinarians and professionals.
“At the time we immediately apologised for the post which was removed. We announced that we would investigate to fully understand the circumstances and to take steps to ensure the regrettable incident is not repeated in future.”
Curro said its investigation established that the images of the children were part of an excursion by learners at a Curro school in the Western Cape.
They originated from a visit to an activity centre in which the children all had an opportunity to play different workplace roles, including a cashier, a veterinarian and a banker.
Curro said the images were used with the consent of parents and the relevant school community did not take offence at the posting on its community page.
“The mother of the child depicted as a cashier has confirmed to Curro that her child was not stereotyped in any way during the session and had an opportunity to play all the roles.
“The mother said her daughter’s teacher had also shared pictures with her in which she could see the fun her daughter was having. Her daughter had specifically enjoyed the role of cashier, she said.
“The mother is unhappy that the public interpretation of the picture of her daughter is out of context and is being used divisively.”
Curro said the selection of the images in the social media post did not accurately portray the extent of the educational experience by all the children participating.
“This led to public criticism and created a public perception which is not in line with Curro’s commitment to diversity and nonracialism and to our promise that every child matters.”
Curro said it was reviewing all social media practices, policies and guidelines.
“We have engaged external and independent experts to conduct the review and hold workshops and training sessions for our social media team.”
Curro said it was conducting an awareness and sensitivity campaign about social media for senior and mid-level leaders at its schools.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Curro’s value system needs to be investigated: education department
POLL | Should Curro staff be enrolled in race sensitivity training?
Curro to probe controversial career day post depicting racial stereotypes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos