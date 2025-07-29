South Africa

DJ Vintos hit linked to DJ Sumbody murder accused KT Molefe

29 July 2025 - 12:57
The four accused wore masks when they appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on July 29 2025.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, 61, who is accused of the murder of Pretoria club owner Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody, is allegedly linked to a hit on Soweto's DJ Vintos.

This emerged after a brief appearance by Molefe and co-accused Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The four are charged with the April 2024 murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, who was killed in an alleged case of mistaken identity after his company blew the whistle on tender corruption.

The three co-accused were arrested in connection with the Swart case and the weapons,  an AK47 rifles and three pistols, allegedly found in their possession were sent for ballistics tests.

The weapons led police to the November 2022 murder of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC

Suspended Patriotic Alliance deputy and City of Johannesburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene has resigned as a councillor with immediate effect.
Politics
2 days ago

Addressing journalists outside court, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS political killings team and Gauteng organised crime unit are linking more murders to the case. These include:

  • the murder of DJ Vintos, whose real name was Hector Buthelezi, in March 2022  outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto, by suspects driving a BMW X3; and
  • the March 2023 murder of a man identified as Don Tindleni on the N1 near the N17 offramp.

The two men were fatally shot. 

“All four accused are being charged for the murder of DJ Vintos. On the murder of Tindleni, we are adding the three alleged hitmen,” Mathe said.

The case was postponed to August 6 for Molefe’s bail application and to September 18 for centralisation of the cases.

TimesLIVE

