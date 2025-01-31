Eastern Cape traditional leader caught on video assaulting elderly women

Eastern Cape police confirmed a 29-year-old traditional leader who was caught on video allegedly assaulting elderly women in Xhora has been arrested.
The man was caught on a video which has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Wednesday at Ngqakayi location in Elliotdale.
The traditional leader is seen in one of the videos allegedly assaulting an elderly woman and in another video allegedly assaulting a victim and a woman who was trying to stop the violence.
“A case of assault has been opened for investigation at Elliotdale police station on Thursday,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.
She said the suspect was arrested on Thursday.
“He is due to appear at the Elliotdale magistrate's court on Monday. An investigation is continuing,” she said.
The alleged incident sparked outrage on social media, with leaders in the province condemning gender-based violence against elderly citizens.
Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta condemned the alleged "brutal beating of elderly women" at the hands of a traditional leader.
“Elderly individuals deserve our respect, care and protection. Violence against any person, specially those who are most vulnerable, undermines the very fabric of our society and goes against the principles of dignity and human rights we strive to uphold,” she said.
“We urge community leaders, including traditional authorities, to promote a culture of respect and protection for all individuals, regardless of their age or status. It is imperative t we work together to eradicate violence in our communities and support those affected by such acts.”
The department encouraged anyone who witnesses or experiences violence to immediately report it to the authorities and seek help.
The Eastern Cape Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA Women's Wing (ECCWW) said: "ECCWW views this act of violence as the deep pain and struggle women are challenged with in their everyday lives and a serious breach and gross violation by inkosi of the code of conduct of traditional leaders, as per the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Frame Act." it said.
The AmaXhosa kingdom condemned the violence and abuse allegedly perpetrated by the traditional leader.
Chief Bangisizwe Ndabele Mtoto, spokesperson of the Nqadu Great Place, said the alleged actions depicted in the video are in stark contrast to the values of respect, dignity and integrity that are at the core of their heritage.
“As a kingdom we prioritise the well-being and safety of all community members, particularly the vulnerable, including women, children and the elderly. We emphasise abuse against women will not be tolerated in our kingdom,” said Mtoto.
