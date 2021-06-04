Fears over number of elderly people testing positive for Covid-19 in old age homes in Limpopo

The social development department in Limpopo has raised concerns over the number of new Covid-19 infections at two private old age homes in the Waterberg district.

Three elderly people recently died of Covid-19 complications at Die Oog old age home in Mookgophong, where 20 people also tested positive. There were also 25 positive tests at the Rusoord old age home in Bela Bela.

Social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale said social workers have been dispatched to the area, where they have started with the provision of psychosocial support and advice to the people infected and affected by the virus.

“We are working jointly with our counterparts from the Department of Health to ensure that the caregivers at these facilities are trained on how to manage the spread of the virus and also to stop further spreading of the virus. We have started off well with the vaccination of elderly people at the government-run Sekutupu old age home,” she said.