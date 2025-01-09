South Africa

King Misuzulu to marry Queen Nomzamo in 'historic' traditional wedding ceremony

09 January 2025 - 10:23 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will marry Queen Nomzamo Myeni in a two-day ceremony later this month.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend the traditional wedding of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini when he ties the knot with his third wife Queen Nomzamo Myeni later this month.

The king will perform umkhehlo, a traditional ceremony where the two families exchange vows at the queen's home in Jozini on January 24. 

Two days later they will wed in a traditional ceremony led by the Nazareth Baptist Church.

The last time the Zulu nation witnessed a royal wedding was in 2014 when the late King Zwelithini married Queen Zola Mafu.

King Misuzulu's spokesperson Prince Simphiwe Zulu officially confirmed the dates of the “historic” traditional wedding amid the Zulu monarch's divorce proceedings with one of his other wives.

“We all know that last year the king started a process to establish a relationship with the Myenis by paying lobola and having an ingqibamasondo ceremony. Now, on the 24th of this month, there will be an umkhehlo ceremony at the home of the Myenis from where our queen hails.

New queen 'at centre' of Zulu king's divorce

Monarch says marriage to one of his wives, the mother of two of his children, is on the rocks — but she is fighting the application
News
4 days ago

“They will then skip the following day (January 25) since we know the king and the queen have chosen the Nazareth faith (Shembe) and then stage their traditional marriage (umgcagco) on Sunday, January 26, where everyone including Amakhosi, royal family members are invited to witness the marriage,” said Prince Simphiwe.

He said they are expecting guests from around the world.

Eswatini King Mswati — the king's uncle — is among those expected to attend the wedding.

Prince Simphiwe also announced the king is in seclusion preparing for umkhosi woselwa — the first fruits harvest ceremony from January 11-16 at Mashobeni Royal Palace in Ulundi.

He said the Isandlwana commemoration, commemorating the Zulu amabutho's defeat of the British army, would be held on January 22.

“The king said he does not like the idea of having these important commemorations on days which do not fall on the exact days. We will know the date of January 22 is the exact day when Zulus fought the British. The king asked that the date should not be changed even if it is during the middle of the week, as long as the commemoration is held on January 22. He prays that we should all gather at Isandlwana on that day.”

Nazareth faith Ebuhleni faction spokesperson Thokozani Mncwabe confirmed the king's traditional wedding would be performed according to church principles.

TimesLIVE

