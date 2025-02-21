South Africa

Metro cops swoop on suspect believed to be involved in Zanzou assaults

21 February 2025 - 09:19
Metro police officers spotted a man they had seen on social media videos. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

A Congolese man was arrested in Yeoville on Thursday as police say they believe they have made a breakthrough in the Zanzou nightclub investigation.  

Johannesburg metro police were conducting patrols in the area when they noticed a man resembling one of the Hatfield club's bouncers who they had seen on videos circulating on social media.  

The Pretoria nightclub is in the spotlight after videos showing men being assaulted at the club circulated on social media. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said they stopped the man. Upon satisfying themselves he was the one they had seen in the videos they placed him under arrest and detained him at a police station. 

“Family violence, child protection and sexual offences officers were notified. 

“The suspect has for now been charged with compelled rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria. He is linked to the two cases registered at the Brooklyn police station,” she said.  

The suspect, aged 41, will appear in a court to be determined on Monday. 

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni commended the metro officers for their vigilance and swift action. 

“This is a true reflection of law enforcement agencies in Gauteng working together,” said Mthombeni. 

Seven other suspects are being sought in connection with the investigation.

TimesLIVE

