'Most South African men' still sceptical about taking Covid-19 jab: NPO
A community public benefit organisation working under the health department says most SA men are still sceptical about getting vaccinated.
Rashuping Morake, CEO of Rhiza Babuyile, said thousands of SA men are ignoring threats of the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections and the dangers it holds for them and their families by shying away from getting the jab.
“The strategy of taking inoculation sites to places where people gather means that it is easier than ever before for them to receive a Covid-19 jab,” said Babuyeli. “However, we are finding that men, in particular citizens, are declining these opportunities across the country. Every day, our teams report that people, especially men, are sceptical about getting vaccinated. Many ignore our vaccinators who ask if they have been immunised, and others bluntly state that they will not inoculate,” he said.
Morake has called upon South Africans, especially men, to take action.
“We need to take into account that the new Omicron variant is spreading rampantly, infection rates are soaring, and the death rate is beginning to rise. What is worse is that people are refusing vaccinations when year-end functions and holidays are upon us. With many businesses closing, this means more people at home, more family events and further opportunities for the virus to spread,” Morake said.
He said the attitude towards Covid-19 inoculations is mirrored in the way that many citizens, men in particular, responded to the threat of HIV/Aids.
“Rather than take steps to know their HIV status, many men place the responsibility for testing on their partners. Personally, undertaking an examination occurs only when there appears to be no other option,” he said.
Morake said: “It is concerning that in many cases when infections occur it will be breadwinners, traditionally the guardians of families, who will be introducing the Covid-19 threat to their homes. Though more people are responding to the president’s call and getting vaccinated, we need to also urgently take this appeal on board.”
He said reaching those whose egos endanger others, stemming from all classes of society, will mean taking a direct and targeted approach.
“The time is now for authorities, and all involved in the struggle against Covid-19, to get South African men to 'Wake Up’. We must work together to help each other realise that taking action against this virus is about personal involvement. We all need to ensure that we do not become links in the chain which enables this virus to continue affecting the health of South Africans and claiming thousands of lives,” Morake said.
TimesLIVE
