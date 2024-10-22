South Africa

Police officer wounded in shoot-out with armed robbers at Clearwater Mall

22 October 2024 - 15:24 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Parts of Christiaan de Wet road around Clearwater Mall have been closed to traffic after a robbery at the mall.
Parts of Christiaan de Wet road around Clearwater Mall have been closed to traffic after a robbery at the mall.
Image: Supplied

A police officer was wounded in a shoot-out with robbers at Clearwater Mall, Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Honeydew CPF has confirmed the officer is in a stable condition and has been taken to hospital. 

According to the CPF, police and security companies were responding to the robbery when the suspects started shooting at them, leaving one officer wounded. 

The CPF said multiple suspects have been arrested, but police are yet to confirm details. 

Earlier, TimesLIVE reported a gang of armed robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery during a robbery. 

Shoppers sent frantic messages on X, asking for help and reporting the robbers fired several shots. The CPF sent a message to community WhatsApp groups asking them to avoid going to the mall and the roads leading to it.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nine suspects linked to murder, robbery, extortion nabbed in Durban

The suspects were arrested as part of operation Vala Umgodi, chiefly aimed at illegal mining, at a residence in Grundel Road in Glenmore, Umbilo.
News
6 days ago

Four cops arrested over robbery in upmarket Llandudno in Cape Town

The first of four suspects was arrested on the same day, and the most recent arrests were made on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Two arrested, shopper wounded in jewellery store robbery in Boksburg

Two suspects who allegedly robbed a jewellery store at East Rand Mall in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, have been arrested.
News
1 month ago

Shoppers scatter as jewellery thieves strike at Johannesburg's Cresta Mall

Panicked midday shoppers ran for cover when armed robbers opened fire inside the Cresta Mall in Johannesburg on Saturday.
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa
  2. Two life sentences each for two ex-Clover employees who killed security officers South Africa
  3. Rape victim still awaiting DNA results after 8 years as accused loses ... South Africa
  4. Elon Musk promises to award $1m each day to a signer of his petition World
  5. Boxer charged with manslaughter over death of SA expat in New Zealand South Africa

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English