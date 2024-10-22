A police officer was wounded in a shoot-out with robbers at Clearwater Mall, Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Honeydew CPF has confirmed the officer is in a stable condition and has been taken to hospital.
According to the CPF, police and security companies were responding to the robbery when the suspects started shooting at them, leaving one officer wounded.
The CPF said multiple suspects have been arrested, but police are yet to confirm details.
Earlier, TimesLIVE reported a gang of armed robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery during a robbery.
Shoppers sent frantic messages on X, asking for help and reporting the robbers fired several shots. The CPF sent a message to community WhatsApp groups asking them to avoid going to the mall and the roads leading to it.
Police officer wounded in shoot-out with armed robbers at Clearwater Mall
Image: Supplied
A police officer was wounded in a shoot-out with robbers at Clearwater Mall, Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Honeydew CPF has confirmed the officer is in a stable condition and has been taken to hospital.
According to the CPF, police and security companies were responding to the robbery when the suspects started shooting at them, leaving one officer wounded.
The CPF said multiple suspects have been arrested, but police are yet to confirm details.
Earlier, TimesLIVE reported a gang of armed robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery during a robbery.
Shoppers sent frantic messages on X, asking for help and reporting the robbers fired several shots. The CPF sent a message to community WhatsApp groups asking them to avoid going to the mall and the roads leading to it.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Nine suspects linked to murder, robbery, extortion nabbed in Durban
Four cops arrested over robbery in upmarket Llandudno in Cape Town
Two arrested, shopper wounded in jewellery store robbery in Boksburg
Shoppers scatter as jewellery thieves strike at Johannesburg's Cresta Mall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos