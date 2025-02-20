For the first time since 1994, South Africa’s budget speech has been delayed. The highly anticipated address, initially set for Wednesday, will now take place on March 12.
The postponement stems from disagreements about a proposed two percentage-point hike in VAT from 15% to 17%.
This change is expected to affect the cost of living, particularly food prices, adding pressure to already strained household budgets.
Can you afford 17% VAT on your food basket?
Let us know how you feel about this proposed adjustment, which would affect many South Africans struggling with rising costs.
POLL | Can you afford a 2 percentage-point VAT increase on your food basket, as proposed by Godongwana?
Image: 123RF/stokkete
For the first time since 1994, South Africa’s budget speech has been delayed. The highly anticipated address, initially set for Wednesday, will now take place on March 12.
The postponement stems from disagreements about a proposed two percentage-point hike in VAT from 15% to 17%.
This change is expected to affect the cost of living, particularly food prices, adding pressure to already strained household budgets.
Can you afford 17% VAT on your food basket?
Let us know how you feel about this proposed adjustment, which would affect many South Africans struggling with rising costs.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
BUDGET 2025 | Postponed budget floated VAT increase, more foodstuffs to be zero-rated
2025 budget postponed due to disagreement within GNU
‘Enoch blindsided everyone’: how cabinet blocked Godongwana’s VAT hike plan
Economists forecast increase in VAT or income tax to balance budget
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos