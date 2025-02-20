South Africa

POLL | Can you afford a 2 percentage-point VAT increase on your food basket, as proposed by Godongwana?

20 February 2025 - 13:15 By TimesLIVE
South African employees on a minimum wage earn R4,353 net monthly, compared to R3,979 in January 2023.
Image: 123RF/stokkete

For the first time since 1994, South Africa’s budget speech has been delayed. The highly anticipated address, initially set for Wednesday, will now take place on March 12.

The postponement stems from disagreements about a proposed two percentage-point hike in VAT from 15% to 17%.

This change is expected to affect the cost of living, particularly food prices, adding pressure to already strained household budgets.

Can you afford 17% VAT on your food basket?

Let us know how you feel about this proposed adjustment, which would affect many South Africans struggling with rising costs. 

BUDGET 2025 | Postponed budget floated VAT increase, more foodstuffs to be zero-rated

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana had proposed a hit to consumers' pockets, by raising VAT from 15% to 17%, effective from April 1.
2025 budget postponed due to disagreement within GNU

DA says proposed VAT increase will 'break the back of SA's economy'
‘Enoch blindsided everyone’: how cabinet blocked Godongwana’s VAT hike plan

ANC ministers are said to have been the first to object
Economists forecast increase in VAT or income tax to balance budget

Due to the absence of significant increases in economic growth, all roads point to greater pressures on the National Treasury to increase various ...
