South Africa

POLL | Patrice Motsepe for president? Mzansi weighs in

04 November 2022 - 13:00
Patrice Motsepe is reportedly the latest to be nominated for the ANC presidency position. File photo.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe is reportedly the latest to be nominated for the ANC presidency position. 

According to reports, there is a push by a branch in Limpopo for Motsepe to contest the position of ANC president against President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior party members. 

Daily Maverick reported that the ward 12 branch, which calls its campaign “Unity 2022”, in Mandagshoek outside Burgersfort, endorsed Motsepe’s name during a branch general meeting this week. 

Branch chairperson Mabushe Makolana told the publication Motsepe’s name was put forward because, among the presidential candidates, “none is equal to the task”. 

“The ANC is in a serious crisis. We are not against Ramaphosa but all we are saying is to rescue the party will take a lot, including having someone credible with a clean reputation at the top.

“Motsepe has made a tremendous contribution to the country. He is a neutral figure, is not aligned with any faction and is trusted even outside our borders. That is the kind of leadership the ANC needs now,” said Makolana. 

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) president has yet to publicly confirm if he will accept the nomination.

Other candidates include deputy president David Mabuza, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and former treasurer-general Mathews Phosa. 

Motsepe has made generous contributions to the cash-strapped ruling party, which has been struggling to pay salaries for its workers and its obligations for their medical aid and pension funds.

His African Rainbow Minerals donated R5.8m last year before the November 1 local government elections. 

Motsepe also made donations during the Covid-19 pandemic and the KwaZulu-Natal floods.  

Weighing in on Motsepe’s nomination, many online questioned if he would accept it. Some said the businessman was struggling as Caf president and running a country should be the last thing he thinks about. 

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

