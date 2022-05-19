POLL | What should the department of arts and culture do with the earmarked for the R22m flag project?

Suggestions on how the department of sports, arts and culture should use the R22m earmarked for a “monumental” flag have been flooding in after the department announced it would review the project.

The department had budgeted R17m for the installation of the flag and R5m for geotechnical studies. It said the flag would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.

Amid a backlash, the ministry on Thursday announced minister Nathi Mthethwa had directed his department to review the project.

“Over the past few days the minister of sport, arts and culture has followed and taken note of public discourse that has unfolded in respect of the envisaged monumental flag.

“The diversity of voices around this important heritage project are a welcome celebration of our country’s vibrant constitutional democracy and the freedoms that must be upheld beyond posterity. It also bodes well for one of the pillars of social cohesion which is an active citizenry.

“In upholding these ethos and the inalienable rights of citizens to be heard, the minister of sport, arts and culture has directed his department to review the process related to the monumental flag in its totality.”

There have been several suggestions on how the R22m earmarked for the project could be used, from improving sporting facilities to helping artist in distress.