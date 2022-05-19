×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | What should the department of arts and culture do with the earmarked for the R22m flag project?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 May 2022 - 13:00
The minister has asked the department to review the R22m 'monumental' flag project.
The minister has asked the department to review the R22m 'monumental' flag project.
Image: ISTOCK

Suggestions on how the department of sports, arts and culture should use the R22m earmarked for a “monumental” flag have been flooding in after the department announced it would review the project.

The department had budgeted R17m for the installation of the flag and R5m for geotechnical studies. It said the flag would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.

Amid a backlash, the ministry on Thursday announced minister Nathi Mthethwa had directed his department to review the project. 

“Over the past few days the minister of sport, arts and culture has followed and taken note of public discourse that has unfolded in respect of the envisaged monumental flag.

“The diversity of voices around this important heritage project are a welcome celebration of our country’s vibrant constitutional democracy and the freedoms that must be upheld beyond posterity. It also bodes well for one of the pillars of social cohesion which is an active citizenry.

“In upholding these ethos and the inalienable rights of citizens to be heard, the minister of sport, arts and culture has directed his department to review the process related to the monumental flag in its totality.” 

There have been several suggestions on how the R22m earmarked for the project could be used, from improving sporting facilities to helping artist in distress.

Among the many suggestions, Cosatu said the money could be used to pay nurses, doctors, teachers, police officers and other hard-working public servants who’ve had their salaries frozen since 2020. 

The DA suggested the money be used to:

  1. support or sponsor local sporting events or theatre productions, particularly those cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdowns;
  2. a one-time donation to arts and cultural activities such as school choir competitions;
  3. assist in the restoration of historic museums on the verge of closure;
  4. one-time contribution to prize money in sports, such as boxing and ultra-marathons; and
  5. inject funds to pay artists who perform at music festivals.

The EFF said “the money can be used to develop local sports, invest in women’s football or create long-lasting infrastructure for the creative industry”.

Actress Sonia Mbhele said “many ideas are dying on laptops” because of the department not being able to fund them. Lerato Mvelase questioned why the money was not going to help struggling artists who were not seen or heard by the government.

“How is this happening when creatives are hungry and disempowered? How is this money not going towards projects that keep creatives from being depressed and committing suicide? How are we not talking about development and sustainability of this so called business? I’m overwhelmed by how we are not seen and never heard,” she said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Nathi Mthethwa’s R22m monumental flag under review

Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa's plan to spend R22m on a 100m-high “monumental” flag is under review.
Politics
6 hours ago

POLL | Are you buying Nathi Mthethwa’s explanation for the R22m flag?

Do you agree with the minister's explanation?
News
1 day ago

Robert Marawa takes on Penny Lebyane over R22m SA flag

"They were not flags! They were not vanity projects in a struggling economy of mass youth unemployment caused by a thieving government!," said Marawa.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Pointless, senseless, ridiculous: Cosatu slams Mthethwa’s R22m flag

"This is an insult to workers and South Africans in general. The same department failed to pay thousands of struggling artists, musicians and sports ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand News
  5. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August