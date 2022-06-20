Right-to-die activist free, will fight for law change in Tutu’s honour

“The time has come to change the law and to have a good law, which is compassionate and kind, that does not confuse euthanasia with murder.”

To avoid being locked up for murder away from his young children, Davison entered into a plea-bargain agreement with the court and was sentenced to eight years in prison fully suspended, three years of house arrest and 16 hours of community service a month, and a gag on talking to the media.

On the courtroom steps, Dieter Harck and his wife Lynn Grubb flanked the resolute Davison.

Harck is terminally ill with motor neuron disease and, supported by his wife and DignitySA, is fighting a legal battle for assisted dying.

On Monday Davison was contacted by a woman named “Emma” who appealed to him to help her die, and he publicly thanked her for accepting he cannot do this.

“I thank her for understanding I cannot help her. There are millions of South Africans who are holding out for a law change. It will happen,” he said.

Davison said he was grateful for the support of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, “who was instrumental in opening the eyes of the world to the issues [on assisted dying] and the need to change the law”.