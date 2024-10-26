South Africa

Shoot-out with police leaves four dead in botched robbery in Ekurhuleni

26 October 2024 - 11:00
Four suspects have been killed in a shoot-out with police. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Four armed suspects were shot dead during a shoot-out with police in Ekurhuleni on Saturday.

This was confirmed by Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo in a brief statement.

“Four armed robbery suspects were shot and killed during a shoot-out with the police on the R59 [road] in Alberton.

“[Gauteng] provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni [will] address the media at the crime scene,” he added.

Earlier this week, seven suspects were arrested by police and private security shortly after they robbed a jewellery shop in Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort.

Two police officers and three suspects were injured during a shoot-out after the robbery, Masondo said at the time.

One police officer was treated at the scene while the other was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police also recovered four firearms from the suspects.

* This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

