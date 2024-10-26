Four armed suspects were shot dead during a shoot-out with police in Ekurhuleni on Saturday.
This was confirmed by Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo in a brief statement.
“Four armed robbery suspects were shot and killed during a shoot-out with the police on the R59 [road] in Alberton.
“[Gauteng] provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni [will] address the media at the crime scene,” he added.
Earlier this week, seven suspects were arrested by police and private security shortly after they robbed a jewellery shop in Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort.
Two police officers and three suspects were injured during a shoot-out after the robbery, Masondo said at the time.
One police officer was treated at the scene while the other was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police also recovered four firearms from the suspects.
* This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Shoot-out with police leaves four dead in botched robbery in Ekurhuleni
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
Four armed suspects were shot dead during a shoot-out with police in Ekurhuleni on Saturday.
This was confirmed by Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo in a brief statement.
“Four armed robbery suspects were shot and killed during a shoot-out with the police on the R59 [road] in Alberton.
“[Gauteng] provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni [will] address the media at the crime scene,” he added.
Earlier this week, seven suspects were arrested by police and private security shortly after they robbed a jewellery shop in Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort.
Two police officers and three suspects were injured during a shoot-out after the robbery, Masondo said at the time.
One police officer was treated at the scene while the other was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police also recovered four firearms from the suspects.
* This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Seven in court after robbery at jewellery store in Clearwater Mall
Seven suspects arrested after robbery at Clearwater Mall
Police officer wounded in shoot-out with armed robbers at Clearwater Mall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos