South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Sodi, Magashule and 16 co-accused in court for asbestos trial

15 April 2025 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi, former human settlements director-general Thabani Zulu, and 16 others, are appearing before the Free State High Court on Tuesday for the multimillion-rand asbestos roof removal scandal.

They are facing charges of corruption and money laundering.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Magalies Water dismisses 'malicious' claims of awarding tender to Sodi

Magalies Water has dismissed claims that the tender for the Klipvoor bulk water supply scheme project has been awarded to controversial businessman ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Judgment in Moroadi Cholota's bid to declare her arrest unlawful

The Free State High Court will deliver judgment on the application by former personal assistant of the then Free State Premier Ace Magashule to have ...
News
2 months ago

Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs

The Free State High Court on Monday dismissed an urgent application by the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, ...
News
7 months ago

Ace Magashule and co-accused’s asbestos trial postponed to June

The Bloemfontein high court postponed the R255m asbestos corruption trial involving former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to June 14.
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mom who killed daughter's rapist may have murder charge dropped South Africa
  2. ‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become ... South Africa
  3. Cycling trio reach Cape Town despite health stop South Africa
  4. China no longer welcome in UK steel sector, minister says World
  5. Accused in Wynberg court hit alleged to be the 'brains' behind the attack South Africa

Latest Videos

Gabon's leader Nguema elected president with 90% of vote | REUTERS
What do voters want from Gabon's first post-Bongo election? | Reuters