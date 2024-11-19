Soshanguve couple found guilty of killing wife's ex-lover

Judge Mokhine Mosopa said he was satisfied with the version presented before him by the state.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A Soshanguve couple have been found guilty of murdering the wife's ex-boyfriend, burning his body and later claiming more than R500,000 from life insurance.
Lerato Mahlangu and her husband Sibusiso were convicted on Tuesday in the Pretoria high court.
He said the accused mentioned alibis but failed to call them into their evidence.
In January 2022 Lerato lured her ex-boyfriend Sibusiso Sithebe to her marital home, where she and her husband killed him and then burnt his body.
Sithebe and Lerato have a child and were having an affair, though they were in other relationships.
Lerato then later identified the charred body as her husband's, who at the time was in hiding in Mpumalanga, and then got a R500,000 insurance payout.
