South Africa

Ten killed in Western Cape bus crash

Vehicle was transporting seasonal farmworkers

03 September 2024 - 08:28 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The bus crashed through a barrier and went over the pass.
The bus crashed through a barrier and went over the pass.
Image: Billy Claasen

Ten people were killed on Monday when a bus crashed on Van Rhyns Pass in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson W/O Swartbooi said the bus was carrying seasonal workers from Keimoes to Ceres.

“Police members and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene where they were involved in the rescue operation,” said Swartbooi.

“We confirm 29 victims were transported to nearby hospitals and 10 were declared deceased at the scene.”

Van Rhynsdorp police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation Billy Claasen said they were mourning the death of the farmworkers who were from several towns in the Northern Cape.

“We convey our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and the [injured] farm workers,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | More boots on the ground, less blood staining our roads

In just a week, an alarming 37 lives were snuffed out in five accidents around the country
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Five people die in road accident en route to Zimbabwe

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye is concerned driver fatigue may have been a factor in road accident.
News
1 day ago

Limpopo premier sends condolences to families of 10 Zimbabweans who died in bus crash

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has expressed condolences to the families of 10 Zimbabweans who died in a bus crash in Limpopo on Tuesday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former finance manager sentenced to 10 years for fraud and theft South Africa
  2. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news
  3. Rugby match highlights service delivery gaps in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Chicco Twala's sons arrested for theft South Africa
  5. Minister McKenzie praised for broadening access to rugby coverage and enhancing ... South Africa

Latest Videos

GAC South African launch
Made for Generations — The Country Road Duffle Bag