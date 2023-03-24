South Africa

These are the five municipalities that owe Eskom the most

... and how much is on their bill

24 March 2023 - 14:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Despite developing a debt management strategy, Eskom said only a few municipalities had entered into active agreements with it. File photo.
Despite developing a debt management strategy, Eskom said only a few municipalities had entered into active agreements with it. File photo.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

None of the metropolitan municipalities in the country feature in the top five owing Eskom billions of rand.

Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality in the Free State is the highest-owing municipality with a R7.2bn debt, Eskom told TimesLIVE. Second on the list is Emalahleni local municipality in Mpumalanga, which owes the power utility R7.1bn. 

Emfuleni local municipality in Gauteng takes the third spot, owing R5.8bn, followed by another Free State municipality, Matjhabeng on R5.2bn

With a R3.6bn debt, the Govan Mbeki local municipality in Mpumalanga is fifth on the list.

Despite developing a debt management strategy , Eskom said only a few municipalities had entered into active agreements with it.  

Eskom latest: Municipal debt rises, consumer sentiment sinks

Municipalities owed Eskom R56.3bn by the end of last year, a debt that’s continued to rise, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Business Times
6 hours ago

Cash-strapped municipalities’ debt might soon be cleared as the government forges ahead with promises of providing relief to municipalities that cannot afford to pay what they owe Eskom. 

Speaking in parliament Deputy President Paul Mashatile described municipality debt as a crisis that was worsening the power utility’s financial state.  

Mashatile said the culture of non-payment, not only by municipalities but also government departments and residents, was concerning. 

“As of the end of December 2022, municipalities owed Eskom R56.3bn, and the debt is rising. It is clear that we need a debt-relief strategy that will acknowledge the inherent risk of unviable municipalities,” Mashatile said.  

With the government providing the ailing power utility with debt relief of R254bn in the next three years, Mashatile said Eskom would provide incentivised relief to municipalities whose debt was unaffordable.  

However, he warned that relief to cash-strapped municipalities would come with conditions to ensure there would be no build-up of debt again.  

“Some of the conditions will include the installation of prepaid meters to correct the underlying behaviour of non-payment and operational practices in the affected municipalities.” 

A National Treasury Municipal Finance Management Act circular which will regulate the municipal debt relief strategy is expected to be implemented in April.   

READ MORE:

R14.3bn budget allocation increase not enough for broke municipalities, says union

Despite billions being allocated to the 257 municipalities, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union says it will not be enough to alleviate ...
News
4 weeks ago

This municipality is turning to debit orders to recover revenue

Madibeng municipality management, governing rural towns in the North West, says it is battling to deliver services due to R3.2bn owed to it by ...
News
1 month ago

KZN municipality that owes Eskom R100m cuts off illegally connected households

To address its R100m debt to Eskom, the Ulundi local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has embarked on a campaign to disconnect illegally connected ...
News
1 month ago

Eskom latest: Municipal debt rises, consumer sentiment sinks

Municipalities owed Eskom R56.3bn by the end of last year, a debt that’s continued to rise, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Business Times
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  2. WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting' South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  5. Shirley Joubert, 'mom' to famous hippo Jessica, dies on same night as animal's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected