South Africa

Two SANDF soldiers killed in DRC, 3 wounded

15 February 2024 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE
The SANDF suffered two fatalities and three members sustained injuries in the DRC. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Two soldiers were killed and three more wounded at a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“A mortar bomb landed inside one of the South African military bases at about 1.30pm on Wednesday,” SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said.

The SA troops are part of the Southern African Development Community mission in the DRC deployed to support and assist the government in its efforts to bring peace, security and stability in the region.

The wounded were taken to the nearest hospital in Goma for medical attention.

“Details are still sketchy. Further investigation will be conducted to determine the basis of the incident,” Dlamini said.

The SANDF told TimesLIVE this contingent of soldiers had been in the DRC since December, "as part of a forward team or elements."

