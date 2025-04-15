A third-year Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student was killed and another wounded after they were allegedly shot at by their residence manager on Tuesday morning.
UPDATE | Student dies in shooting at WSU Mthatha campus
Image: LULAMILE FENI
A third-year Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student was killed and another wounded after they were allegedly shot at by their residence manager on Tuesday morning.
The staff member's wife was also injured during the violence at the WSU's Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha on Tuesday morning, Eastern Cape police said.
Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said: “At 7am on Tuesday, the students went to the residence manager, who stays within the institution with his family, to confront him about the poor state of their residence.”
The residence manager allegedly shot two male students. One died at the scene and another was rushed to hospital for medical care.
The residence manager's car was allegedly set alight and his wife was allegedly hit on the head with “a hard object”, Gantana said.
The family was rescued by Mthatha public order policing.
Gantana said: “Police management are outside the campus trying to manage students who want to block the N2.
“No arrests have been made yet as the students are preventing police from going to the crime scene to get information from witnesses.”
African Transformation Movement national spokesperson Zama Ntshona called for an immediate and thorough investigation to ensure accountability and to prevent an escalation of violence.
“We urge the department of higher education to take swift action to quell rising tensions on campus.
“It is essential that all parties involved, including students, staff and security personnel, engage in constructive dialogue to address the underlying issues that have contributed to the conflict.”
Ntshona said grievances should be aired peacefully and resolved through dialogue rather than violence.
* The initial report said four students were shot. Police said two students were shot. This article has been amended accordingly.
This is a developing story
Daily Dispatch and TimesLIVE
